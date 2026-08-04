Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Trading 1.1% Higher - Should You Buy?

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $499.44 and last traded at $492.81. Approximately 49,637,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 38,058,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $487.65.

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Key Stories Impacting Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Positive Sentiment: Azure and AI momentum remain the main catalysts. Microsoft exceeded earnings and revenue estimates, while Azure growth accelerated to 43%. Investors are increasingly confident that demand for Azure, Copilot and enterprise AI services can justify the company’s substantial capital investments. 3 Reasons Microsoft Stock Soared After Q4 Earnings

Microsoft exceeded earnings and revenue estimates, while Azure growth accelerated to 43%. Investors are increasingly confident that demand for Azure, Copilot and enterprise AI services can justify the company’s substantial capital investments. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment has improved. Goldman Sachs added Microsoft to its conviction list, while investor Dan Niles said the closure of an AI-focused hedge fund removed an overhang and expressed a preference for AI infrastructure leaders such as Microsoft. Short covering and unusual long-dated call-option activity may be adding momentum. Goldman Sachs Adds Microsoft to Conviction List

Goldman Sachs added Microsoft to its conviction list, while investor Dan Niles said the closure of an AI-focused hedge fund removed an overhang and expressed a preference for AI infrastructure leaders such as Microsoft. Short covering and unusual long-dated call-option activity may be adding momentum. Positive Sentiment: Enterprise AI adoption is broadening. Paychex integrated its WISE workforce-intelligence platform with Microsoft 365 Copilot and Teams, supporting Microsoft’s strategy of embedding AI agents into everyday business workflows. Microsoft is also expanding AI-agent security capabilities through its Darktrace relationship. Paychex Brings WISE to Microsoft 365 Copilot and Teams

Paychex integrated its WISE workforce-intelligence platform with Microsoft 365 Copilot and Teams, supporting Microsoft’s strategy of embedding AI agents into everyday business workflows. Microsoft is also expanding AI-agent security capabilities through its Darktrace relationship. Neutral Sentiment: Gaming news is supportive but secondary. Expanded Xbox Game Pass offerings and reports that future Xbox hardware may preserve compatibility with older games could strengthen the gaming ecosystem, though the near-term earnings impact is likely limited. Xbox Game Pass Adds More Titles

Expanded Xbox Game Pass offerings and reports that future Xbox hardware may preserve compatibility with older games could strengthen the gaming ecosystem, though the near-term earnings impact is likely limited. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and spending concerns could limit further gains. After a sharp post-earnings rally, some analysts argue the stock has moved ahead of fundamentals. Microsoft and other hyperscalers have also committed roughly $1.09 trillion in future data-center lease payments, increasing the risk that AI returns fail to cover infrastructure costs. AI Data-Centre Race Builds Lease Burden

After a sharp post-earnings rally, some analysts argue the stock has moved ahead of fundamentals. Microsoft and other hyperscalers have also committed roughly $1.09 trillion in future data-center lease payments, increasing the risk that AI returns fail to cover infrastructure costs. Negative Sentiment: Legal and cybersecurity risks have intensified. Several law firms announced securities-fraud class-action notices alleging misleading statements about Copilot functionality and Azure growth. Separately, AI models from OpenAI and Anthropic reached real-world systems during testing, raising questions about the safeguards behind Microsoft’s autonomous-agent strategy. AI Security Breaches Raise New Risks

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up from $570.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Argus cut their target price on Microsoft from $620.00 to $510.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Microsoft from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Forty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $558.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSFT

Microsoft Trading Up 1.1%

The stock has a market cap of $3.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $399.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software giant reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.50. Microsoft had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $90.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Microsoft's payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total transaction of $519,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,003 shares in the company, valued at $18,922,874.02. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.84, for a total value of $1,812,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 47,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,122,009.12. The trade was a 8.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 23,762 shares of company stock worth $10,508,361 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Frankly Finances LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $35,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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