Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Trading Up 1.2% - Should You Buy?

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $374.15 and last traded at $373.02. 43,686,854 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 37,899,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $368.57.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $586.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. President Capital raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $593.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on Microsoft from $620.00 to $515.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Forty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $560.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $409.33 and a 200 day moving average of $420.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.21. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 39.34%.The company had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. Microsoft's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Microsoft's payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total value of $519,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,922,874.02. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.84, for a total transaction of $1,812,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,122,009.12. This trade represents a 8.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 23,762 shares of company stock worth $10,508,361 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Securities Services Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $2,616,000. PMG Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $828,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its position in Microsoft by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 12,492 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2,332.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,746,017 shares of the software giant's stock worth $3,262,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468,645 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 272,424 shares of the software giant's stock worth $131,750,000 after purchasing an additional 49,371 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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