Microvast (MVST) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect Microvast to announce earnings of ($0.0050) per share and revenue of $94.4030 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Microvast had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.The business had revenue of $60.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.02 million.

Get Microvast alerts: Sign Up

Microvast Stock Performance

Shares of MVST stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74. Microvast has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 3.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MVST. Zacks Research raised shares of Microvast from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Microvast in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microvast currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microvast

Insider Activity

In other Microvast news, CEO Yang Wu sold 46,313 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $57,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,065,439 shares in the company, valued at $166,241,144.36. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO Wenjuan Mattis sold 48,346 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $63,816.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 932,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,231,134.96. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 105,767 shares of company stock valued at $134,360 in the last three months. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microvast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microvast in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Microvast in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Microvast by 727.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Microvast in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc, traded on NASDAQ under the symbol MVST, is a global provider of advanced lithium-ion battery solutions for transportation and stationary energy storage applications. The company designs, develops and manufactures a range of battery cells, modules and packs tailored to electric buses, commercial vehicles, passenger cars and grid storage systems. Its technology emphasizes fast charging, long cycle life and high energy density to meet stringent performance requirements in demanding operating environments.

Founded in 2006, Microvast has established a vertically integrated platform that spans research and development, pilot production and full-scale manufacturing.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Microvast, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Microvast wasn't on the list.

While Microvast currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here