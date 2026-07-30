MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:MFIC) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:MFIC - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Hold" by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.4643.

MFIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings cut MidCap Financial Investment from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

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MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 33,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,352. MidCap Financial Investment has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company's 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $790.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.96 and a beta of 0.60.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.90%.The business had revenue of ($17.79) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. MidCap Financial Investment's payout ratio is currently 3,100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidCap Financial Investment

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFIC. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 62,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 1.2% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 118,551 shares of the company's stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.45% of the company's stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation NASDAQ: MFIC is a business development company that provides financing solutions to middle-market companies across the United States. The firm specializes in direct lending and asset-based financing, offering a range of debt instruments designed to support working capital needs, equipment acquisitions, lease financing and corporate recapitalizations. Its focus on senior secured loans, unitranche structures and equipment financings positions it to serve clients in sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, transportation and energy.

Through its lending platform, MidCap Financial Investment Corporation partners with privately held and sponsor-backed companies that typically generate annual revenues between $25 million and $500 million.

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