Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Given New $151.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the industrial products company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.65% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MIDD. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $168.00) on shares of Middleby in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Middleby in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Middleby from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $183.00.

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Middleby Stock Down 1.2%

Middleby stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.04. 84,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,730. Middleby has a 1 year low of $110.82 and a 1 year high of $180.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.60.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.22. Middleby had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 11.46%.The company had revenue of $839.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Middleby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.540-9.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Middleby will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 1,292.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Middleby by 553.8% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Middleby

Middleby Corporation is a global manufacturer and distributor of commercial foodservice and food processing equipment. The company designs, engineers and markets a wide range of cooking, baking, refrigeration, warewashing, holding and dispensing solutions. Middleby's products serve restaurants, hotels, convenience stores, institutional cafeterias, cruise ships and other foodservice operators.

The company's portfolio spans multiple well-known brands, including Blodgett ovens, TurboChef rapid‐cook ovens, Southbend ranges and broilers, Pitco fryers, and Viking residential and commercial kitchen appliances.

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