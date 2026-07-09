Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of The Middleby Corporation NASDAQ: MIDD. In a filing disclosed on July 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Middleby stock on June 12th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 6/17/2026.

on 6/17/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wabtec NYSE: WAB on 6/15/2026.

on 6/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Middleby NASDAQ: MIDD on 6/15/2026.

on 6/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Corpay NYSE: CPAY on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Live Nation Entertainment NYSE: LYV on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wabtec NYSE: WAB on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Core & Main NYSE: CNM on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wabtec NYSE: WAB on 6/10/2026.

on 6/10/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 6/9/2026.

on 6/9/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 6/8/2026.

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Middleby Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $132.22 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $156.49 and its 200 day moving average is $151.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.33. The Middleby Corporation has a 1 year low of $110.82 and a 1 year high of $180.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.22. Middleby had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $839.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Middleby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.540-9.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.390 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Middleby by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 553.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 1,292.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MIDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Middleby in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Middleby from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $187.25.

View Our Latest Report on MIDD

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Middleby

Middleby Corporation is a global manufacturer and distributor of commercial foodservice and food processing equipment. The company designs, engineers and markets a wide range of cooking, baking, refrigeration, warewashing, holding and dispensing solutions. Middleby's products serve restaurants, hotels, convenience stores, institutional cafeterias, cruise ships and other foodservice operators.

The company's portfolio spans multiple well-known brands, including Blodgett ovens, TurboChef rapid‐cook ovens, Southbend ranges and broilers, Pitco fryers, and Viking residential and commercial kitchen appliances.

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