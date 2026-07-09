Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stock Unloaded Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of The Middleby Corporation NASDAQ: MIDD. In a filing disclosed on July 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Middleby stock on June 15th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 6/17/2026.

on 6/17/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wabtec NYSE: WAB on 6/15/2026.

on 6/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Corpay NYSE: CPAY on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Live Nation Entertainment NYSE: LYV on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Middleby NASDAQ: MIDD on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wabtec NYSE: WAB on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Core & Main NYSE: CNM on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wabtec NYSE: WAB on 6/10/2026.

on 6/10/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 6/9/2026.

on 6/9/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 6/8/2026.

Get Middleby alerts: Sign Up

Middleby Stock Down 5.1%

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $132.22 on Thursday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $156.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.96. The Middleby Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $110.82 and a fifty-two week high of $180.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $839.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.19 million. Middleby had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. Middleby's revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Middleby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.540-9.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.390 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MIDD. Robert W. Baird set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Middleby from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Middleby from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Middleby in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $200.00 target price on Middleby in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $187.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Middleby

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middleby

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Middleby by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,772,249 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $858,161,000 after buying an additional 1,902,957 shares in the last quarter. Garden Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Garden Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,379,737 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $502,466,000 after acquiring an additional 102,903 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,171 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $320,112,000 after acquiring an additional 75,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,486,120 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $220,950,000 after acquiring an additional 58,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Middleby by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,461,810 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $194,318,000 after acquiring an additional 59,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company's stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Middleby

Middleby Corporation is a global manufacturer and distributor of commercial foodservice and food processing equipment. The company designs, engineers and markets a wide range of cooking, baking, refrigeration, warewashing, holding and dispensing solutions. Middleby's products serve restaurants, hotels, convenience stores, institutional cafeterias, cruise ships and other foodservice operators.

The company's portfolio spans multiple well-known brands, including Blodgett ovens, TurboChef rapid‐cook ovens, Southbend ranges and broilers, Pitco fryers, and Viking residential and commercial kitchen appliances.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Middleby, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Middleby wasn't on the list.

While Middleby currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here