Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 43,235 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 397,534 shares of the company's stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 74,886 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $2,000,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,333,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of MIST opened at $1.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.18. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.06.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for respiratory diseases. The company's research emphasizes both biologic and small-molecule approaches designed to improve mucociliary clearance, reduce airway inflammation and address chronic and refractory cough. Milestone's pipeline targets key underserved conditions such as cystic fibrosis, primary ciliary dyskinesia and severe asthma.

Milestone's lead product candidates are delivered through inhalation or systemic administration, reflecting the company's commitment to optimizing therapeutic delivery directly to the lungs.

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