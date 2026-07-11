MindWalk (NASDAQ:HYFT) Shares Down 2.1% - Should You Sell?

MindWalk Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HYFT - Get Free Report) shares fell 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 140,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 256,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of MindWalk in a report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of MindWalk in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JonesTrading initiated coverage on MindWalk in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MindWalk has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $5.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MindWalk

MindWalk Stock Performance

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Institutional Trading of MindWalk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYFT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MindWalk by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,080 shares of the company's stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in MindWalk by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MindWalk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of MindWalk by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 81,721 shares of the company's stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 44,331 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MindWalk during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company's stock.

MindWalk Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes. Its services include custom antigen modeling, design, and manufacturing; B cell sorting, screening, and sequencing; custom, immune, and naive phage display production and screening; transgenic animals and multi-species antibody discovery; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR (shark) antibody manufacturing; DNA cloning, protein and antibody downstream processing; antibody characterization on label-free biosensors and antibody engineering; transient and stable cell line generation; antibody optimization and humanization; hybridoma production with multiplexed, high-throughput screening, and clone-picking; and cryopreservation.

Further Reading

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