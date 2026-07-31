Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Stock Price Up 10.9% - What's Next?

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 10.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $78.42 and last traded at $80.3810. Approximately 92,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 211,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.51.

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Trending Headlines about Minerals Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Minerals Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter sales rose 4% year over year to $548.4 million, while first-half sales increased 7%. Management said growth initiatives and market conditions have kept the company on track for mid-single-digit full-year revenue growth. Minerals Technologies Announces 2026 Second Quarter Financial Results

Second-quarter sales rose 4% year over year to $548.4 million, while first-half sales increased 7%. Management said growth initiatives and market conditions have kept the company on track for mid-single-digit full-year revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EPS increased 3% year over year to $1.60, and adjusted EBITDA reached $99.2 million. Cash generation also improved substantially, with first-half free cash flow of $44.8 million versus $11.1 million a year earlier.

Adjusted EPS increased 3% year over year to $1.60, and adjusted EBITDA reached $99.2 million. Cash generation also improved substantially, with first-half free cash flow of $44.8 million versus $11.1 million a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: The Engineered Solutions segment was a key strength: sales climbed 9% and operating income rose 12% excluding special items, producing a record 17.8% operating margin. Environmental & Infrastructure sales rose 15%, supported by building materials and infrastructure demand.

The Engineered Solutions segment was a key strength: sales climbed 9% and operating income rose 12% excluding special items, producing a record 17.8% operating margin. Environmental & Infrastructure sales rose 15%, supported by building materials and infrastructure demand. Positive Sentiment: Management said pricing actions are in place to offset inflationary cost increases and restore margins during the second half. A September 22 Investor Day could provide additional details on growth initiatives and new applications. Minerals Technologies Reports Q2 Sales Growth

Management said pricing actions are in place to offset inflationary cost increases and restore margins during the second half. A September 22 Investor Day could provide additional details on growth initiatives and new applications. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks highlighted MTX’s value-investing characteristics, but the article did not provide a new rating or a specific estimate revision. Is Minerals Technologies a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Zacks highlighted MTX’s value-investing characteristics, but the article did not provide a new rating or a specific estimate revision. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EPS of $1.60 missed the $1.64 consensus estimate, and revenue came in below the approximately $558.8 million expectation. Minerals Technologies Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

Adjusted EPS of $1.60 missed the $1.64 consensus estimate, and revenue came in below the approximately $558.8 million expectation. Negative Sentiment: MTX reported a $5.90 per-share loss and a $220 million operating loss after recording a $290 million reserve increase for talc-related claims and subsidiary BMI OldCo’s Chapter 11 proceedings. Consumer & Specialties sales declined 1%, while segment operating income fell 21% excluding special items because of inflation and unfavorable mix.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Minerals Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Minerals Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Minerals Technologies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Read Our Latest Report on MTX

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company's fifty day moving average price is $75.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.73. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.04). Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $558.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Minerals Technologies's payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Minerals Technologies

In related news, VP Timothy Jordan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $481,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,665.33. This represents a 82.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 148,385 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 548,385 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 205,375 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 819,908 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $49,973,000 after purchasing an additional 152,950 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,058,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 496,215 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $27,327,000 after buying an additional 103,853 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces and processes a broad range of mineral-based products and solutions that serve a variety of industrial applications. Its offerings include bentonite, perlite, precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC), mineral sands, foundry additives, performance minerals and specialty chemicals designed to enhance performance in markets such as paper, steel, construction, oil and gas, environmental remediation and consumer products.

The company operates through several business segments, including Specialty Minerals, Refractory Minerals, Performance Materials and Recycled Materials.

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