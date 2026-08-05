Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 262.68 and traded as high as GBX 284.50. Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 283.50, with a volume of 6,124,152 shares changing hands.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 355 price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 558.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MAB

Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 252.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 262.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 17.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitchells & Butlers had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 6.70%.The business had revenue of GBX 149 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mitchells & Butlers plc will post 26.6341463 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mitchells & Butlers

In other news, insider Amanda Brown acquired 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 236 per share, with a total value of £70,800. Insiders have purchased 30,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,135,169 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.08% of the company's stock.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Mitchells & Butlers, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mitchells & Butlers wasn't on the list.

While Mitchells & Butlers currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here