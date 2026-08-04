Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.65%.The business had revenue of $15.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 billion.

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Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MUFG traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 922,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,598. The firm has a market cap of $259.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $23.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,908 shares of the company's stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,306 shares of the company's stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFG) is a Tokyo-based financial services holding company and one of Japan's largest banking groups and among the world's leading financial institutions. The group was formed through the integration of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group and UFJ Holdings and operates a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services for retail, corporate, and institutional clients. MUFG's core banking operations are conducted through its commercial banking arm and a network of domestic and international subsidiaries and affiliates.

MUFG offers a broad range of products and services including commercial and retail banking, corporate and investment banking, global transaction banking, trust banking, asset management, securities and brokerage services, credit cards, consumer finance, leasing and custody services.

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