Mizuho Boosts Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $65.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Mizuho's target price indicates a potential upside of 2.97% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Summit Redstone set a $39.00 price target on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised Inspire Medical Systems from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a "sell" rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.22.

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Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 20.9%

NYSE INSP traded up $10.90 on Tuesday, reaching $63.12. 1,361,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,748. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $147.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.17.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.72 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company's revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. CWM LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1,115.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Havemeyer Place LP bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Inspire Medical Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. Inspire reported adjusted earnings of $0.14 per share, versus analyst expectations for a $0.24 loss, while revenue of $200.6 million topped the $194.7 million consensus estimate. Inspire Medical Systems Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Inspire reported adjusted earnings of $0.14 per share, versus analyst expectations for a $0.24 loss, while revenue of $200.6 million topped the $194.7 million consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2026 guidance. The company now expects earnings per share of $1.05 to $1.45, above the $0.91 consensus estimate, and revenue of $835 million to $875 million, broadly centered around Wall Street’s $848.9 million forecast. Inspire Announces Q2 Results and Raised Guidance

The company now expects earnings per share of $1.05 to $1.45, above the $0.91 consensus estimate, and revenue of $835 million to $875 million, broadly centered around Wall Street’s $848.9 million forecast. Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer upgraded INSP. The firm raised its rating from “market perform” to “outperform” and assigned an $85 price target, implying substantial upside from the recent trading level. Benzinga analyst rating report

The firm raised its rating from “market perform” to “outperform” and assigned an $85 price target, implying substantial upside from the recent trading level. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed. Robert W. Baird increased its price target from $54 to $59 but maintained a “neutral” rating, indicating that the firm still sees limited near-term upside after the recent rally. The Fly analyst rating report

Robert W. Baird increased its price target from $54 to $59 but maintained a “neutral” rating, indicating that the firm still sees limited near-term upside after the recent rally. Negative Sentiment: Underlying comparisons were weaker. Quarterly revenue declined 7.6% from the prior year, and earnings fell from $0.45 per share to $0.14, highlighting continued year-over-year pressure despite the quarterly beat. Inspire Medical Systems earnings report

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in implantable neurostimulation devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's flagship offering, the Inspire® system, delivers targeted stimulation of the hypoglossal nerve to maintain airway patency during sleep, providing an alternative therapy for patients who are intolerant of or inadequately managed by continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices.

The Inspire system comprises an implantable pulse generator, a sensing lead that monitors breathing patterns, and a stimulation lead that activates the hypoglossal nerve.

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