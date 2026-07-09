Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sets New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.3750, with a volume of 4103902 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MFG

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the bank's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 351.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,524 shares of the bank's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc is a major Japanese banking and financial services holding company headquartered in Tokyo. The group operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide a full range of retail, corporate and investment banking services. Its core businesses include deposit-taking and lending, transaction banking, cash management, trade finance and treasury services for both individual and institutional clients.

Beyond traditional commercial banking, Mizuho offers securities and capital markets services, investment banking, underwriting, M&A advisory, and asset management through its securities and trust banking arms.

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