Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the credit services provider's stock. Mizuho's target price suggests a potential upside of 2.88% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PYPL. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded PayPal from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PayPal from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of PayPal from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $55.58.

Get PayPal alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of PYPL opened at $58.32 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $79.21.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PayPal will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, insider Frank Keller sold 4,612 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $196,194.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,260.18. This represents a 9.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $144,587.41. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,762.57. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 8,543 shares of company stock valued at $364,325 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,376,927 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $5,276,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,462 shares during the period. Rule One Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $2,043,000. Step Capital Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $6,130,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in PayPal by 4.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,608,600 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $117,987,000 after acquiring an additional 121,400 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 705.2% in the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,651 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 88,151 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key PayPal News

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: PayPal reported adjusted earnings of $1.38 per share versus the $1.28 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 4.8% year over year to $8.68 billion, ahead of the $8.47 billion forecast. Total payment volume increased 10% to $486.4 billion. PayPal Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

PayPal reported adjusted earnings of $1.38 per share versus the $1.28 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 4.8% year over year to $8.68 billion, ahead of the $8.47 billion forecast. Total payment volume increased 10% to $486.4 billion. Positive Sentiment: Guidance was raised: Management lifted its 2026 adjusted earnings outlook to approximately $5.38 per share and cited progress on cost savings, Venmo, Braintree and its broader turnaround plan. Operating cash flow was $2.0 billion and free cash flow was $1.8 billion. PayPal turnaround and guidance

Management lifted its 2026 adjusted earnings outlook to approximately $5.38 per share and cited progress on cost savings, Venmo, Braintree and its broader turnaround plan. Operating cash flow was $2.0 billion and free cash flow was $1.8 billion. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts became more constructive: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target from $55 to $70 and upgraded PayPal to “outperform,” implying meaningful upside from the recent trading level.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target from $55 to $70 and upgraded PayPal to “outperform,” implying meaningful upside from the recent trading level. Positive Sentiment: Takeover speculation supports valuation: Stripe and Advent International reportedly offered $60.50 per share, valuing PayPal at roughly $53 billion. PayPal’s board reportedly considers the offer too low, leaving open the possibility of a higher bid. PayPal takeover offer

Stripe and Advent International reportedly offered $60.50 per share, valuing PayPal at roughly $53 billion. PayPal’s board reportedly considers the offer too low, leaving open the possibility of a higher bid. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend declared: PayPal announced a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable September 25 to shareholders of record September 4. The annualized yield is approximately 1%.

PayPal announced a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable September 25 to shareholders of record September 4. The annualized yield is approximately 1%. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst opinion is mixed: Robert W. Baird raised its target to $57 but kept a “neutral” rating, while Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed “hold” with a $55 target.

Robert W. Baird raised its target to $57 but kept a “neutral” rating, while Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed “hold” with a $55 target. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and competitive concerns remain: GAAP net income and EPS declined year over year, investments pressured margins, branded checkout growth was modest, and analysts continue to await clearer evidence that cost cuts and the strategic transformation can offset competition from other payment platforms.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PayPal, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PayPal wasn't on the list.

While PayPal currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here