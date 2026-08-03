Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Stock

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Mizuho from $659.00 to $741.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the construction company's stock. Mizuho's target price points to a potential upside of 10.96% from the company's previous close.

PWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $872.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Quanta Services from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $685.00 to $826.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $756.96.

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Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR opened at $667.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $100.40 billion, a PE ratio of 76.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $680.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $613.49. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $363.01 and a 1 year high of $788.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.93. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Quanta Services's revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.450-16.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total value of $100,184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 556,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at $429,183,462.15. The trade was a 18.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,134 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $40,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130,436 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $55,052,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,602 shares of the construction company's stock worth $21,357,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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