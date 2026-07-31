Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Stock Price

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Mizuho from $153.00 to $147.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Mizuho's price target suggests a potential upside of 6.96% from the company's previous close.

DTM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded DT Midstream from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (a)" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on DT Midstream in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.08.

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DT Midstream Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of DT Midstream stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.44. 463,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $144.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. DT Midstream has a 12-month low of $99.81 and a 12-month high of $152.88.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $332.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $325.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. DT Midstream has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.820 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in DT Midstream by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting DT Midstream

Here are the key news stories impacting DT Midstream this week:

Positive Sentiment: DT Midstream reported second-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $305 million and revenue of $332.57 million, exceeding analysts’ $325.84 million estimate. Net income was $112 million, or $1.09 per diluted share. DT Midstream Reports Strong Second Quarter 2026 Results

DT Midstream reported second-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $305 million and revenue of $332.57 million, exceeding analysts’ $325.84 million estimate. Net income was $112 million, or $1.09 per diluted share. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share, equivalent to $3.52 annually and a stated yield of approximately 2.6%. The dividend supports DT Midstream’s income appeal and signals continued confidence in cash-flow generation.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share, equivalent to $3.52 annually and a stated yield of approximately 2.6%. The dividend supports DT Midstream’s income appeal and signals continued confidence in cash-flow generation. Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors modestly raised its EPS forecasts for fiscal 2027 to $5.24 from $5.23 and fiscal 2028 to $5.55 from $5.50, suggesting expectations for continued earnings growth.

US Capital Advisors modestly raised its EPS forecasts for fiscal 2027 to $5.24 from $5.23 and fiscal 2028 to $5.55 from $5.50, suggesting expectations for continued earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Management characterized the second-quarter results as strong, while the earnings presentation and conference call are likely to draw investor attention to operating trends, expansion projects and future growth prospects. DT Midstream 2026 Q2 Results Earnings Call Presentation

Management characterized the second-quarter results as strong, while the earnings presentation and conference call are likely to draw investor attention to operating trends, expansion projects and future growth prospects. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter EPS of $1.09 fell short of the $1.17 consensus estimate by $0.08, despite improving from $1.04 in the prior-year period. The miss may limit upside for the stock in the near term.

Second-quarter EPS of $1.09 fell short of the $1.17 consensus estimate by $0.08, despite improving from $1.04 in the prior-year period. The miss may limit upside for the stock in the near term. Negative Sentiment: DT Midstream issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $4.42 to $4.82. Although the midpoint is consistent with the company’s broader growth outlook, it is below the approximately $4.78-$4.80 analyst consensus midpoint, indicating a potentially cautious outlook.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream Inc NYSE: DTM is a midstream energy company that owns and operates infrastructure for gathering, processing and treating hydrocarbons and produced water. Its core business activities encompass natural gas gathering, cryogenic processing, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, and produced-water handling services. These integrated operations enable the company to capture and transport multiple hydrocarbon streams from wellhead to market and to provide essential water management solutions.

The company’s asset footprint is concentrated in the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it serves a diverse range of exploration and production customers.

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