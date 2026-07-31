Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Stock Price

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. Mizuho's price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.02% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DIN. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

DIN traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.64. The company's stock had a trading volume of 48,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,104. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $39.68. The company's fifty day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a market capitalization of $452.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.12). Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Michael Hyter sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $51,984.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,017.20. This represents a 16.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.73% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,282 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc is a leading franchisor and operator of full‐service restaurants in the casual dining and breakfast segments. The company's primary brands include IHOP®, known for its wide variety of breakfast offerings and pancakes, and Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, a casual dining concept featuring a range of American entrées, appetizers and cocktails. Through its franchise model, Dine Brands works with independent restaurant owners to develop, market and support both domestic and international locations.

The origins of Dine Brands Global date back to the founding of the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in 1958 in California.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dine Brands Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dine Brands Global wasn't on the list.

While Dine Brands Global currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here