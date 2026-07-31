Mizuho Lowers Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target to $58.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Mizuho's price target points to a potential upside of 37.64% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.80.

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Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

ALGM stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $42.14. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,541,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,684. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -468.57 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $71.77.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $259.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $251.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegro MicroSystems has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.230-0.260 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Richard Madormo sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 69,687 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,898.64. This trade represents a 6.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Doogue sold 30,089 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total value of $1,421,103.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 252,797 shares in the company, valued at $11,939,602.31. The trade was a 10.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 68,607 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,714 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,651,051 shares of the company's stock worth $201,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,359,488 shares of the company's stock worth $141,383,000 after purchasing an additional 78,203 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,803,944 shares of the company's stock worth $73,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,317 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,759,872 shares of the company's stock worth $94,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,183 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,968 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24,839 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Allegro MicroSystems

Here are the key news stories impacting Allegro MicroSystems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations: Allegro reported adjusted EPS of $0.23 versus the $0.21 consensus, while revenue rose 27.5% year over year to $259.24 million, ahead of the $251.44 million estimate. EPS increased from $0.09 in the prior-year quarter. Allegro MicroSystems Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Allegro reported adjusted EPS of $0.23 versus the $0.21 consensus, while revenue rose 27.5% year over year to $259.24 million, ahead of the $251.44 million estimate. EPS increased from $0.09 in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Data-center momentum is accelerating: Management highlighted record data-center sales, stronger bookings, expanding design wins and increased semiconductor content opportunities tied to AI infrastructure, electrification and automation. These trends support expectations for continued growth and backlog expansion. ALGM Q1 Earnings Call Highlights AI Data Center Growth

Management highlighted record data-center sales, stronger bookings, expanding design wins and increased semiconductor content opportunities tied to AI infrastructure, electrification and automation. These trends support expectations for continued growth and backlog expansion. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter guidance was solid: Allegro forecast EPS of $0.23–$0.26 and revenue of $265 million–$275 million, broadly above or in line with consensus estimates of $0.23 EPS and $264.5 million revenue. Margin improvement also provided an additional positive signal. Allegro MicroSystems Reports First Quarter 2027 Results

Allegro forecast EPS of $0.23–$0.26 and revenue of $265 million–$275 million, broadly above or in line with consensus estimates of $0.23 EPS and $264.5 million revenue. Margin improvement also provided an additional positive signal. Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target to $57 from $55 and maintained a Buy rating, implying substantial upside based on the recently quoted share price.

to $57 from $55 and maintained a Buy rating, implying substantial upside based on the recently quoted share price. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains mixed. A fair-value assessment edged higher after the earnings report, but valuation opinions differ considerably. Allegro MicroSystems Stock Fair Value Edges Higher

Analyst commentary remains mixed. A fair-value assessment edged higher after the earnings report, but valuation opinions differ considerably. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen cut its price target to $48 from $66, although it retained a Buy rating. The reduced target signals more cautious expectations and limits the near-term upside implied by the analyst’s forecast.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc NASDAQ: ALGM is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance power and sensing integrated circuits. The company focuses on semiconductor solutions that enable precise motion control, energy-efficient power management and robust sensing in a wide range of applications. Allegro's product portfolio includes Hall-effect magnetic sensors, current and position sensing ICs, motor driver and controller devices, and power management components.

Allegro MicroSystems serves major automotive, industrial and consumer markets worldwide.

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