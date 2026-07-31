Mizuho Raises Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $300.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $287.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Mizuho's price target suggests a potential upside of 19.58% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $284.71.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of AJG stock traded down $5.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.88. 645,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,588. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.75 and a 1 year high of $313.55. The company's 50 day moving average is $230.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.50.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.01 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 10.76%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $618,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 47,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,850,714. This trade represents a 5.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 650.0% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 105 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings of $2.84 per share matched or slightly exceeded consensus expectations, while revenue rose approximately 24% year over year to about $3.95 billion. Combined Brokerage and Risk Management revenue also increased 24%, supported by 6% organic growth and acquisitions. AJG Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Miss on Higher Expenses

Adjusted earnings of matched or slightly exceeded consensus expectations, while revenue rose approximately to about $3.95 billion. Combined Brokerage and Risk Management revenue also increased 24%, supported by 6% organic growth and acquisitions. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised their price targets after the report. Truist lifted its target to $265 from $225 while maintaining a Hold rating, and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its target to $271 from $261 with a Market Perform rating. The revisions indicate improved earnings expectations, although neither firm currently recommends buying the shares. Arthur J. Gallagher Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Q2 Earnings

Analysts raised their price targets after the report. Truist lifted its target to $265 from $225 while maintaining a Hold rating, and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its target to $271 from $261 with a Market Perform rating. The revisions indicate improved earnings expectations, although neither firm currently recommends buying the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Gallagher repurchased roughly 900,000 shares for approximately $170 million during the quarter and declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, offering ongoing shareholder returns but limited near-term support for the stock.

Gallagher repurchased roughly 900,000 shares for approximately $170 million during the quarter and declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, offering ongoing shareholder returns but limited near-term support for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Revenue came in below the roughly $4.01 billion analyst estimate, with higher expenses and lower interest income weighing on results. Reported net income declined to $324 million from $368 million a year earlier, while diluted GAAP EPS fell to $1.25 from $1.40, despite the stronger adjusted EPS figure. Arthur J. Gallagher Q2 Revenue Rises to $3.96 Billion

Revenue came in below the roughly $4.01 billion analyst estimate, with higher expenses and lower interest income weighing on results. Reported net income declined to $324 million from $368 million a year earlier, while diluted GAAP EPS fell to $1.25 from $1.40, despite the stronger adjusted EPS figure. Negative Sentiment: Investors had already been concerned that acquisitions were masking slower underlying growth across the insurance-brokerage sector. Gallagher’s 6% organic growth was solid, but the revenue miss and expense pressure appear to have overshadowed the headline growth and earnings performance.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company's core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

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