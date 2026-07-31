Mizuho Raises DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $95.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the medical device company's stock. Mizuho's price target suggests a potential upside of 14.01% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial set a $93.00 price objective on shares of DexCom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $105.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair raised shares of DexCom to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.75.

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DexCom Price Performance

DXCM stock traded up $8.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.33. 6,836,753 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,228,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64. DexCom has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The stock's 50 day moving average is $72.91 and its 200 day moving average is $69.10. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.29 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 19.31%.The business's revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, insider Kevin R. Sayer sold 26,756 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $2,042,017.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 328,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,106,990.40. This trade represents a 7.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Jon Coleman sold 4,911 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $364,052.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 95,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,075,708.50. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,258. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 109,823 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 40,411 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 530,363 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $35,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,990 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of DexCom by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 35,314 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 22,505 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,042,801 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $69,211,000 after buying an additional 181,701 shares during the period. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,231,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting DexCom

Here are the key news stories impacting DexCom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations: DexCom reported adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share versus the $0.61 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 13.1% year over year to $1.31 billion, ahead of the $1.29 billion forecast. DexCom Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

DexCom reported adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share versus the $0.61 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 13.1% year over year to $1.31 billion, ahead of the $1.29 billion forecast. Positive Sentiment: Full-year outlook was raised: Management lifted its 2026 revenue forecast to approximately $5.18 billion-$5.25 billion, reflecting sustained demand for continuous glucose monitors and confidence in continued growth. DexCom also expects nearly half of U.S. users to convert to its G7 15 Day system by year-end. DexCom Raises 2026 Revenue Outlook

Management lifted its 2026 revenue forecast to approximately $5.18 billion-$5.25 billion, reflecting sustained demand for continuous glucose monitors and confidence in continued growth. DexCom also expects nearly half of U.S. users to convert to its G7 15 Day system by year-end. Positive Sentiment: Growth remained broad-based: Second-quarter U.S. revenue reached $933 million, up 11%, while international revenue grew substantially, supporting the company’s expansion narrative for its CGM, G7 15 Day and Stelo platforms. DexCom Raises Annual Revenue Forecast

Second-quarter U.S. revenue reached $933 million, up 11%, while international revenue grew substantially, supporting the company’s expansion narrative for its CGM, G7 15 Day and Stelo platforms. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $90 and maintained an overweight rating, while Benchmark raised its target to $82 and assigned a buy rating. UBS also reaffirmed its buy rating with a $96 target, adding support to the bullish reaction.

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $90 and maintained an overweight rating, while Benchmark raised its target to $82 and assigned a buy rating. UBS also reaffirmed its buy rating with a $96 target, adding support to the bullish reaction. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning was mixed: Hundreds of institutions adjusted their holdings, with large additions from Wellington Management, AllianceBernstein and UBS offset by sizable reductions from Jennison Associates and Nuveen.

Hundreds of institutions adjusted their holdings, with large additions from Wellington Management, AllianceBernstein and UBS offset by sizable reductions from Jennison Associates and Nuveen. Negative Sentiment: Insider activity was a cautionary signal: Company insiders reported 14 open-market sales and no purchases during the past six months. This may temper enthusiasm but was outweighed by the earnings beat and raised outlook.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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