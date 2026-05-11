M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low - Time to Sell?

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 4645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MURGY shares. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 16th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft presently has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Price Performance

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.46.

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 10.19%.The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.51 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft OTCMKTS: MURGY, commonly known as Munich Re, is a global reinsurance company headquartered in Munich, Germany. The firm's core business is providing reinsurance solutions to primary insurers, covering property–casualty and life & health risks. Munich Re also offers specialty reinsurance products for complex or large-scale exposures and develops tailored risk-transfer solutions for clients facing catastrophic, industrial, or longevity risks.

In addition to its reinsurance operations, Munich Re conducts primary insurance activities through its ERGO Group subsidiary, which markets life, health, property & casualty, and legal protection insurance to retail and corporate customers.

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