Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.6364.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Mobileye Global from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MBLY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mobileye Global by 465.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,816 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $7.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88. Mobileye Global has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $15.81.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 201.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Mobileye Global announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc NASDAQ: MBLY is a leader in the development of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. Headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, the company designs and supplies computer vision-based solutions that enable vehicles to detect and respond to road conditions, obstacles and signage. Mobileye's core offering centers on its proprietary EyeQ system-on-a-chip (SoC) family, which processes video streams from automotive cameras to deliver features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, collision prevention and traffic sign recognition.

Founded in 1999 by Prof.

Further Reading

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