Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives Average Recommendation of "Reduce" from Brokerages

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Reduce" from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.2667.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

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Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $8.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.27. 9,157,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,469,511. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.94. Moderna has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.66.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($3.02) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.37 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 143.55%.Moderna's revenue for the quarter was up 260.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.52) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna will post -6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abbas Hussain sold 5,682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $264,951.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at $562,637.58. This trade represents a 32.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 53,336 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $2,739,870.32. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 1,483,848 shares in the company, valued at $76,225,271.76. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,088 shares of company stock valued at $6,193,713. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allied Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company’s platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.

Moderna’s flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.

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