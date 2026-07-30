Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $314.2857.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Modine Manufacturing to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Glj Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $428.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $271.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

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Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:MOD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.16. The company had a trading volume of 735,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,931. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $111.18 and a 1 year high of $323.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.61, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.26. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 3.82%.The company had revenue of $874.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $878.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Modine Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Modine Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Modine reported fiscal first-quarter 2027 adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share , surpassing the $1.27 analyst consensus and rising from $0.95 a year earlier. Revenue increased 28% year over year to $874.1 million, while management said its core growth engines remained strong and reaffirmed its fiscal 2027 outlook. Modine Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Results

Modine reported fiscal first-quarter 2027 adjusted earnings of , surpassing the $1.27 analyst consensus and rising from $0.95 a year earlier. Revenue increased 28% year over year to $874.1 million, while management said its core growth engines remained strong and reaffirmed its fiscal 2027 outlook. Positive Sentiment: The earnings beat and continued revenue growth have prompted some investors to view Modine (MOD) as discounted relative to its estimated fair value, potentially supporting the stock if growth expectations remain intact. Modine Stock Looks Discounted Relative to Fair Value

The earnings beat and continued revenue growth have prompted some investors to view as discounted relative to its estimated fair value, potentially supporting the stock if growth expectations remain intact. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp reduced its price target from $370 to $280 but maintained an Overweight rating. The lower target reflects more cautious expectations, although it still indicates substantial potential upside based on the referenced share price. KeyCorp Modine Price Target Update

KeyCorp reduced its price target from $370 to $280 but maintained an rating. The lower target reflects more cautious expectations, although it still indicates substantial potential upside based on the referenced share price. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $874.1 million fell slightly short of the $878.7 million consensus estimate. In addition, fiscal 2027 revenue guidance of $3.8 billion to $4.3 billion has a midpoint modestly below the $4.1 billion consensus, while the reported update did not provide a clear EPS outlook. These factors may have outweighed the earnings beat, particularly with Modine trading at a high earnings multiple.

Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 38,282 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.17, for a total value of $11,299,697.94. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 66,343 shares in the company, valued at $19,582,463.31. The trade was a 36.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 42,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,219,669. The trade was a 26.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,302 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,759. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,223 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,702 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,488 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $128,985,000 after buying an additional 53,351 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 106.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 161,319 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $15,890,000 after buying an additional 83,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 70.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,653 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $30,501,000 after buying an additional 128,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company's stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company NYSE: MOD is a global provider of thermal management solutions serving automotive, commercial transportation, heavy-duty off-highway, industrial, HVAC and refrigeration markets. The company designs, manufactures, tests and markets a broad array of heat-transfer products that manage temperature and energy efficiency for engines, power electronics and building climate control systems.

Its product portfolio includes heat exchangers, condensers, radiators, evaporators, charge air coolers, fan systems and associated controls.

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