Modiv Industrial (MDV) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $11.5550 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.12). Modiv Industrial had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.33%.The business had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 million. On average, analysts expect Modiv Industrial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Modiv Industrial Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:MDV opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.22 million, a P/E ratio of -43.07 and a beta of -0.07. Modiv Industrial has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $18.96.

Modiv Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Modiv Industrial's dividend payout ratio is presently -292.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Aaron Scott Halfacre purchased 5,766 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,847.34. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,347,945.05. This represents a 4.49% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Modiv Industrial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDV. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Modiv Industrial by 648.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,209 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Modiv Industrial by 65.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Modiv Industrial by 3,913.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,010 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Modiv Industrial by 858.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,935 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Modiv Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 8.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDV. Lucid Cap Mkts lowered shares of Modiv Industrial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Modiv Industrial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Modiv Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Modiv Industrial in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Modiv Industrial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Modiv Industrial

About Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial, Inc NYSE: MDV is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties. The company's portfolio is anchored by net-lease agreements with corporate and public sector tenants, providing stable, long-term cash flows. Modiv Industrial focuses on light manufacturing facilities, warehouse and distribution centers, and similar industrial real estate assets that serve as critical links in supply chains.

Modiv Industrial pursues a geographically diversified strategy, targeting properties in key U.S.

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