Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MC. Zacks Research upgraded Moelis & Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $73.62.

Get Moelis & Company alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company Stock Down 1.9%

Moelis & Company stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $51.06 and a 52-week high of $78.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.25 and a 200-day moving average of $65.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.85.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $409.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allied Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 292.2% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 416 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 419 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company's stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments. The company was founded by Kenneth David Moelis, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Jeffrey Raich and Elizabeth Ann Crain in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Moelis & Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Moelis & Company wasn't on the list.

While Moelis & Company currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here