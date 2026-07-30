Molly Kannan Sells 500 Shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYZ) Stock

Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYZ - Get Free Report) CAO Molly Kannan sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $16,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 24,136 shares of the company's stock, valued at $772,352. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

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Ryerson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYZ traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.78. The stock had a trading volume of 795,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,384. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ryerson Holding has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 0.93%.The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. Ryerson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Ryerson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Ryerson's payout ratio is -50.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RYZ shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Ryerson in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ryerson from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ryerson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ryerson

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson NYSE: RYZ is a U.S.-based metals distributor and processor that supplies a broad range of metal products and value-added services to industrial customers. Its product mix typically includes carbon steel, stainless steel, aluminum and specialty alloys in forms such as sheets, plate, bar, tubing and structural shapes. The company focuses on meeting the material needs of manufacturers, fabricators and other industrial end markets.

Beyond distribution, Ryerson offers processing and finishing services designed to prepare metal for downstream manufacturing.

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