monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.8333.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays set a $95.00 price objective on monday.com in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on monday.com from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price objective on monday.com and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

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Institutional Trading of monday.com

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in monday.com by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,184,745 shares of the company's stock valued at $843,519,000 after acquiring an additional 115,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in monday.com by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,286,461 shares of the company's stock valued at $484,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,198 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in monday.com by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274,910 shares of the company's stock valued at $188,126,000 after acquiring an additional 165,996 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,129,090 shares of the company's stock worth $166,609,000 after purchasing an additional 74,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 932,912 shares of the company's stock worth $137,660,000 after purchasing an additional 490,491 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Price Performance

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $68.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. monday.com has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $316.98. The business's 50-day moving average is $71.52 and its 200 day moving average is $125.49.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $333.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $329.71 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 9.64%.monday.com's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com's visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company's product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

Further Reading

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