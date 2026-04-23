monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Price Down 9.7% - What's Next?

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY - Get Free Report) traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.35 and last traded at $62.9410. 334,646 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,239,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.74.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $140.00 to $93.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of monday.com from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $230.00 to $176.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $151.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on MNDY

monday.com Stock Down 10.4%

The business's fifty day moving average is $71.33 and its 200 day moving average is $124.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. monday.com had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $333.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in monday.com by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in monday.com by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in monday.com by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in monday.com by 2,120.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in monday.com by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com's visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company's product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

Further Reading

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