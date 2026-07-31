Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1,316.18, but opened at $1,499.00. Monolithic Power Systems shares last traded at $1,422.9630, with a volume of 314,714 shares trading hands.

The semiconductor company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.63. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $980.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $903.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems's quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis.

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Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio is 57.68%.

Key Headlines Impacting Monolithic Power Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Monolithic Power Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 beat: MPWR reported adjusted earnings of $6.50 per share, exceeding the $5.87 consensus estimate, while revenue of $980.64 million surpassed the $903.30 million forecast. Revenue increased 47.6% year over year, and margins widened. Monolithic Power Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

MPWR reported adjusted earnings of $6.50 per share, exceeding the $5.87 consensus estimate, while revenue of $980.64 million surpassed the $903.30 million forecast. Revenue increased 47.6% year over year, and margins widened. Positive Sentiment: Enterprise-data growth remains a major catalyst: Enterprise Data revenue surged 164.3%, highlighting strong demand tied to AI and data-center infrastructure. Management’s third-quarter revenue outlook of approximately $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion is well above the roughly $980 million analyst consensus. Monolithic Power Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates on Enterprise Data Growth

Enterprise Data revenue surged 164.3%, highlighting strong demand tied to AI and data-center infrastructure. Management’s third-quarter revenue outlook of approximately $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion is well above the roughly $980 million analyst consensus. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets: KeyCorp increased its price target from $2,000 to $2,100 and maintained an “overweight” rating, while Truist lifted its target from $1,805 to $1,889 and assigned a “buy” rating. These revisions indicate that analysts see further upside after the earnings report. Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Strong Q2 Results

KeyCorp increased its price target from $2,000 to $2,100 and maintained an “overweight” rating, while Truist lifted its target from $1,805 to $1,889 and assigned a “buy” rating. These revisions indicate that analysts see further upside after the earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed its “neutral” rating but raised its price target to $1,575, suggesting limited additional upside from its perspective. Benzinga analyst update

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed its “neutral” rating but raised its price target to $1,575, suggesting limited additional upside from its perspective. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a concern. MPWR trades at a P/E ratio above 100 after a roughly 195% one-year run, prompting some commentary that the stock may already fully reflect its AI-related growth expectations. Any slowdown in data-center demand or weaker-than-expected execution could therefore trigger volatility. Monolithic Power Systems Stock Looks Fully Priced

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $1,575.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,696.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total transaction of $49,636,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 205,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,769,463.45. This trade represents a 12.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,561.40, for a total value of $18,736,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 166,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $260,197,941.60. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 69,370 shares of company stock worth $112,702,503 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3,719.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,047,173 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,855,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,576 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,656,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 168.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 473,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $517,557,000 after purchasing an additional 296,788 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,434,689 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,300,345,000 after purchasing an additional 295,556 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 701,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $635,770,000 after purchasing an additional 253,653 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 9.8%

The company's fifty day moving average is $1,443.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1,313.49. The company has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 102.24 and a beta of 1.71.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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