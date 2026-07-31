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Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Reaches New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Monopar Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Monopar Therapeutics reached a new 52-week high of $116.69, last trading at $114.70, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $761 million.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly positive: the stock has an average “Buy” rating and a consensus price target of $112.08, although ratings range from “Strong Buy” to “Sell.” HC Wainwright recently raised its target to $125.
  • The clinical-stage biotechnology company exceeded quarterly EPS expectations, reporting a loss of $0.46 per share versus the expected $0.87 loss, while developing targeted radiotherapeutics and antibody-drug conjugates for cancer treatment.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $116.69 and last traded at $114.70, with a volume of 160911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler set a $105.00 price target on Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Monopar Therapeutics from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNPR

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.03. The company has a market cap of $760.99 million, a PE ratio of -60.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.41. Equities research analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Monopar Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics by 838.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,699 shares of the company's stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 53,336 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Monopar Therapeutics by 13.0% during the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 264,278 shares of the company's stock worth $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,370 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Siren L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 27.2% in the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 270,118 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,800,000 after purchasing an additional 57,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,582 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company's stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monopar Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel targeted radiotherapeutics and next-generation antibody-drug conjugates for the treatment of cancer. The company's core technology leverages a pretargeted radioimmunotherapy (PRIT) platform designed to deliver potent radioisotopes to tumor cells while minimizing exposure to healthy tissues. By combining small-molecule binding agents with specialized radioisotopes, Monopar aims to improve the therapeutic index of radiation-based cancer therapies.

The company's pipeline includes multiple oncology candidates in various stages of preclinical and early clinical development.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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