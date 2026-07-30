Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.3333.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MNRO shares. Stephens decreased their price target on Monro Muffler Brake from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Monro Muffler Brake from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Monro Muffler Brake from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Monro Muffler Brake from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Monro Muffler Brake from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

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Monro Muffler Brake Price Performance

Shares of Monro Muffler Brake stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $13.34. The company had a trading volume of 279,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,666. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $416.72 million, a PE ratio of 667.20, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.01. Monro Muffler Brake has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $23.91.

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). Monro Muffler Brake had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $287.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Monro Muffler Brake's revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Monro Muffler Brake will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monro Muffler Brake Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.4%. Monro Muffler Brake's payout ratio is currently 5,600.00%.

Key Stories Impacting Monro Muffler Brake

Here are the key news stories impacting Monro Muffler Brake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stephens maintained an “overweight” rating on Monro, although it reduced its price target from $20 to $17. The revised target still implies approximately 28% upside from the recently cited price, suggesting the analyst sees meaningful recovery potential. Benzinga

Stephens maintained an rating on Monro, although it reduced its price target from $20 to $17. The revised target still implies approximately 28% upside from the recently cited price, suggesting the analyst sees meaningful recovery potential. Neutral Sentiment: Management expects modest comparable-store sales growth in fiscal 2027 as operational improvements take effect. However, the outlook was largely qualitative, while gross-margin pressure and mixed business momentum leave uncertainty about the timing and strength of any recovery. Monro Earnings Call Shows Mixed Momentum

Management expects modest comparable-store sales growth in fiscal 2027 as operational improvements take effect. However, the outlook was largely qualitative, while gross-margin pressure and mixed business momentum leave uncertainty about the timing and strength of any recovery. Negative Sentiment: Monro reported first-quarter revenue of $287.1 million, down 4.6% year over year, and posted a $0.09-per-share loss versus analyst expectations for $0.04 of earnings. Results also deteriorated from $0.22 EPS in the prior-year quarter. Negative cash flow, very low liquidity ratios and ongoing profitability concerns are adding to investor unease. Monro First-Quarter Fiscal 2027 Results Zacks Earnings Summary

Institutional Trading of Monro Muffler Brake

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monro Muffler Brake by 11.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 688,075 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 68,862 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 19.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,901 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 23,679 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 5.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 141,635 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,839 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 36,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Monro Muffler Brake during the 1st quarter worth $559,000.

About Monro Muffler Brake

Monro Muffler Brake NASDAQ: MNRO is a leading provider of undercar repair and maintenance services for light vehicles in the United States. The company's core offerings include brake systems, exhaust systems, steering and suspension repairs, tire sales and service, oil and lube changes, wheel alignment, multi-point inspections, and state vehicle inspections. Monro serves both retail customers and fleet accounts, focusing on fast, reliable service and preventive maintenance to help extend vehicle life and safety.

Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Monro was originally founded in 1957 and has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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