Monster Beverage (MNST) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.5810 per share and revenue of $2.4289 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 23.11%.The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Monster Beverage to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.5%

Monster Beverage stock opened at $97.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.99. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $58.09 and a 1-year high of $100.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53.

Shares of Monster Beverage are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, August 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 8th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, August 10th.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Monster Beverage from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $94.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Monster Beverage

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $4,633,740.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 299,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,678,299.26. This trade represents a 15.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guy Carling sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,727,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,346.70. This trade represents a 46.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 178,700 shares of company stock worth $15,457,562 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,338.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Miller Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company's stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation NASDAQ: MNST is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company's product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen's Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

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