Morgan Stanley Cuts Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $110.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CLX. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $117.00 price objective on Clorox in a report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Clorox from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Clorox from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $111.33.

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Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $99.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.03, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm's 50 day moving average is $112.06 and its 200-day moving average is $109.79. Clorox has a 12-month low of $96.66 and a 12-month high of $143.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.04). Clorox had a return on equity of 383.01% and a net margin of 11.17%.The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. The company's quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitlin John LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1,807.1% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 267 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 224 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

Further Reading

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