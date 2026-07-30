Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (MSDL) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE:MSDL - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $89.9860 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE:MSDL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.89 million. On average, analysts expect Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MSDL opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.27. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund's payout ratio is 178.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSDL. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund in the third quarter worth about $32,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,707 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSDL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund from $16.00 to $16.25 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSDL

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund NYSE: MSDL is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with attractive current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in senior secured loans and other debt instruments issued by middle-market companies. By focusing on floating-rate structures, it aims to offer a measure of protection against rising interest rates while generating regular cash distributions.

The fund's investment strategy centers on building a diversified portfolio of direct lending opportunities across a broad range of industries, including healthcare, business services, and industrials.

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