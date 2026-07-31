Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Price

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Morgan Stanley's target price points to a potential upside of 48.11% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $357.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $377.00 to $316.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $423.70.

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4%

ALNY traded down $2.92 on Friday, hitting $202.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,236,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $197.81 and a 52-week high of $495.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 0.27.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 85.76% and a net margin of 11.72%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total value of $1,145,859.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,302.76. This represents a 70.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $895,816,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $369,943,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 295.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 744,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $336,009,000 after buying an additional 555,759 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,121,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $691,771,000 after acquiring an additional 486,489 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2,221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 410,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $187,116,000 after acquiring an additional 392,668 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alnylam reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.84 per share, above the $1.63 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 66.9% year over year to $1.29 billion. The company also highlighted continued strength in its transthyretin (TTR) business. Alnylam quarterly earnings report

Alnylam reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.84 per share, above the $1.63 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 66.9% year over year to $1.29 billion. The company also highlighted continued strength in its transthyretin (TTR) business. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to see substantial long-term value despite lowering estimates. Stifel maintained a “buy” rating with a $318 price target, Needham retained “buy” with a $357 target, and Chardan reaffirmed “buy” with a $425 target. Analyst rating updates

Analysts continue to see substantial long-term value despite lowering estimates. Stifel maintained a “buy” rating with a $318 price target, Needham retained “buy” with a $357 target, and Chardan reaffirmed “buy” with a $425 target. Neutral Sentiment: Alnylam’s 2026 revenue guidance is now $5.3 billion to $5.7 billion, broadly around the $5.6 billion analyst consensus, but the range and commentary indicate reduced confidence in near-term growth. Alnylam lowers 2026 outlook

Alnylam’s 2026 revenue guidance is now $5.3 billion to $5.7 billion, broadly around the $5.6 billion analyst consensus, but the range and commentary indicate reduced confidence in near-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms announced securities-fraud investigations following the selloff. These announcements are generally shareholder-solicitation notices and do not establish wrongdoing, but they add headline and potential litigation risk. Securities fraud investigation announcement

Several law firms announced securities-fraud investigations following the selloff. These announcements are generally shareholder-solicitation notices and do not establish wrongdoing, but they add headline and potential litigation risk. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue of $1.29 billion missed the $1.32 billion consensus, and another report placed EPS at $1.84 versus a $2.05 estimate. The combination of the revenue miss and lower Amvuttra/ATTR-CM expectations prompted multiple analysts to cut price targets, including Wells Fargo to $316 and Stifel to $318. Alnylam Amvuttra outlook article

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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