Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "underweight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's price target indicates a potential downside of 7.44% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.67.

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SoFi Technologies Stock Up 6.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $16.20. 51,630,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,531,781. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 2.14. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $32.73.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. SoFi Technologies's revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,545 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $248,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,946,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at $191,145,904. This trade represents a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $188,299.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 367,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,321,244.32. This trade represents a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 135,256 shares of company stock worth $2,370,822 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,963,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 401,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,716 shares of the company's stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More SoFi Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 results and higher revenue outlook support the shares. SoFi reported adjusted earnings of $0.12 per share versus the $0.11 consensus, while revenue rose 42.5% year over year to $1.21 billion, exceeding the $1.11 billion estimate. Record loan originations of $14.8 billion and membership growth of 35% to 15.8 million highlight continued demand. The company raised its 2026 revenue guidance to $4.8 billion-$4.9 billion, above the roughly $4.7 billion analyst consensus. SoFi lifts 2026 revenue forecast

SoFi reported adjusted earnings of $0.12 per share versus the $0.11 consensus, while revenue rose 42.5% year over year to $1.21 billion, exceeding the $1.11 billion estimate. Record loan originations of $14.8 billion and membership growth of 35% to 15.8 million highlight continued demand. The company raised its 2026 revenue guidance to $4.8 billion-$4.9 billion, above the roughly $4.7 billion analyst consensus. Positive Sentiment: Product expansion and cross-selling improve the long-term growth case. Management highlighted record member and product additions, with existing customers generating 51% of new products. SoFi is also investing in AI for customer service and productivity, potentially increasing engagement across its financial ecosystem. SOFI Q2 earnings call highlights

Management highlighted record member and product additions, with existing customers generating 51% of new products. SoFi is also investing in AI for customer service and productivity, potentially increasing engagement across its financial ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity indicates elevated speculative interest. Investors purchased about 439,067 SOFI call options, approximately 14% above typical volume. This may reflect bullish dip-buying, but it also signals heightened short-term volatility rather than a change in fundamentals. Investors purchase high volume of SoFi call options

Investors purchased about 439,067 SOFI call options, approximately 14% above typical volume. This may reflect bullish dip-buying, but it also signals heightened short-term volatility rather than a change in fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo lowered its price target. The firm cut its target from $18 to $17 and maintained an Equal Weight rating, suggesting limited upside from recent levels and reinforcing valuation concerns. Wells Fargo analyst action

The firm cut its target from $18 to $17 and maintained an Equal Weight rating, suggesting limited upside from recent levels and reinforcing valuation concerns. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned about profitability and execution. Despite the earnings beat, SoFi’s unchanged 2026 EPS guidance and continued investment in growth have raised questions about future margins. Uncertainty over U.S. interest rates and credit performance adds further pressure. A pre-arranged sale of 10,954 shares by EVP Kelli Keough is a minor additional overhang. SoFi insider selling

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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