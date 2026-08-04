Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock Price

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $421.00 to $439.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the electronics maker's stock. Morgan Stanley's target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.12% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AEIS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the company from $345.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $405.75.

Get AEIS alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

AEIS opened at $296.38 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $128.40 and a fifty-two week high of $397.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 62.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company's 50-day moving average is $319.84 and its 200 day moving average is $320.77.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.41 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 10.00%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth $123,403,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1,734.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,674 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $89,542,000 after purchasing an additional 404,356 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $50,173,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 487,494 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $102,067,000 after purchasing an additional 173,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,749 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $60,037,000 after buying an additional 162,841 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Energy Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Energy Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Advanced Energy reported adjusted earnings of $2.74 per share, versus the $2.19-$2.21 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $574.1 million compared with estimates near $544.4 million. EPS increased from $1.50 in the year-ago quarter, and revenue grew 30%. Advanced Energy Industries Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Advanced Energy reported adjusted earnings of $2.74 per share, versus the $2.19-$2.21 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $574.1 million compared with estimates near $544.4 million. EPS increased from $1.50 in the year-ago quarter, and revenue grew 30%. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was well above consensus. AEIS forecast EPS of $2.75-$3.25, compared with the $2.34 consensus estimate, and revenue of $620 million-$660 million, versus expectations of approximately $569.8 million. This implies continued momentum into the next quarter. Advanced Energy Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

AEIS forecast EPS of $2.75-$3.25, compared with the $2.34 consensus estimate, and revenue of $620 million-$660 million, versus expectations of approximately $569.8 million. This implies continued momentum into the next quarter. Positive Sentiment: Management cited record performance and strengthening demand. CEO Steve Kelley said revenue and EPS exceeded the high end of company guidance, with demand improving across AEIS’s markets. The earnings call reinforced the company’s upbeat operating outlook. AEIS Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

CEO Steve Kelley said revenue and EPS exceeded the high end of company guidance, with demand improving across AEIS’s markets. The earnings call reinforced the company’s upbeat operating outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Technical and valuation considerations remain relevant. AEIS has a market capitalization of roughly $11.3 billion and a P/E ratio near 62, while its share price is below both key moving averages. Strong results may support the shares, but the elevated valuation leaves less room for execution disappointments.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Energy Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Energy Industries wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Energy Industries currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here