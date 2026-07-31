Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Stock Price

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's price target indicates a potential upside of 9.93% from the company's previous close.

FND has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $67.00 price target on Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered Floor & Decor from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Floor & Decor from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $59.74.

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Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE:FND traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,762,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,335. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.30. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $42.64 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.27%.The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ersan Sayman sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $733,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 71,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,460,517.28. This represents a 17.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Langley acquired 2,500 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.69 per share, with a total value of $121,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 42,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,045,759.04. This trade represents a 6.33% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 366 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Floor & Decor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Floor & Decor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. Floor & Decor reported Q2 fiscal 2026 EPS of $0.58, above the $0.56-$0.57 consensus, while revenue of $1.25 billion surpassed estimates of approximately $1.23 billion. Revenue increased 3% year over year, although EPS was unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Floor & Decor Second-Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Floor & Decor reported Q2 fiscal 2026 EPS of $0.58, above the $0.56-$0.57 consensus, while revenue of $1.25 billion surpassed estimates of approximately $1.23 billion. Revenue increased 3% year over year, although EPS was unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Full-year EPS guidance is above analyst expectations. The company provided fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $2.20-$2.45, compared with consensus of about $1.91. Separate coverage cited adjusted EPS of $1.88-$2.13, so investors should distinguish between the company’s reported guidance measure and adjusted estimates. Floor & Decor Fiscal 2026 Outlook

The company provided fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $2.20-$2.45, compared with consensus of about $1.91. Separate coverage cited adjusted EPS of $1.88-$2.13, so investors should distinguish between the company’s reported guidance measure and adjusted estimates. Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target and rating. Truist Financial increased its target from $65 to $70 and upgraded the stock to “buy,” signaling greater confidence in Floor & Decor’s earnings potential and suggesting substantial upside from recent trading levels. Benzinga analyst update

Truist Financial increased its target from $65 to $70 and upgraded the stock to “buy,” signaling greater confidence in Floor & Decor’s earnings potential and suggesting substantial upside from recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Management remains cautious on demand. The company’s outlook calls for comparable-store sales to be flat to down 4%, reflecting continued pressure on larger discretionary home-improvement purchases. This indicates that the earnings outlook depends partly on margin discipline, execution and new-store growth rather than strong consumer demand. Floor & Decor Q2 Earnings Call Transcript

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

Further Reading

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