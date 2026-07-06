Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Ryder System (NYSE:R) Stock Price

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $263.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the transportation company's stock. Morgan Stanley's target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.57% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $253.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ryder System from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ryder System from $239.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $264.50.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on R

Ryder System Price Performance

R traded up $4.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $265.24. 49,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business's 50 day moving average price is $253.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.32. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $157.67 and a 1 year high of $284.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.25. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 3.91%.The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.050-14.80 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total value of $149,910.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 22,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,781,748.60. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $169,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,569.46. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Ryder System by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 160 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

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