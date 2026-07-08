Morgan Stanley (MS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 15th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.83 per share and revenue of $19.4541 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 15, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 14.65%.Morgan Stanley's revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Morgan Stanley to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of MS stock opened at $222.12 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $135.26 and a twelve month high of $230.47. The stock has a market cap of $350.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.67 and a 200 day moving average of $186.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Morgan Stanley's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $215.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 11,118 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.75, for a total transaction of $2,120,758.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 169,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,313,622.25. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 14,690 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.24, for a total transaction of $2,779,935.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 365,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,224,370.48. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,476 shares of company stock worth $14,644,762. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Morgan Stanley this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target on Morgan Stanley (MS) to $255 from $214 and reiterated a buy rating, suggesting additional upside from current levels. UBS Group Boosts Morgan Stanley NYSE: MS Price Target to $255.00

UBS raised its price target on to $255 from $214 and reiterated a rating, suggesting additional upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America also lifted its target on Morgan Stanley (MS) to $250 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing the bullish analyst tone ahead of earnings. Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by Bank of America Corporation from $225.00 to $250.00.

Bank of America also lifted its target on to $250 and kept a rating, reinforcing the bullish analyst tone ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also focusing on Morgan Stanley’s Q2 earnings report due July 15, with expectations for solid revenue and EPS, while recent commentary has highlighted strength in Wall Street trading activity and capital markets as a potential tailwind for bank results.

Investors are also focusing on Morgan Stanley’s Q2 earnings report due July 15, with expectations for solid revenue and EPS, while recent commentary has highlighted strength in Wall Street trading activity and capital markets as a potential tailwind for bank results. Positive Sentiment: Broader financial-sector optimism is helping sentiment, as analysts have been pointing to strong second-quarter earnings prospects for major U.S. banks and continued strength in trading and advisory activity.

Broader financial-sector optimism is helping sentiment, as analysts have been pointing to strong second-quarter earnings prospects for major U.S. banks and continued strength in trading and advisory activity. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley’s own market commentary has also been active, including calls that investors may rotate toward hyperscalers and AI-linked names; that’s more of a broader strategy backdrop than a direct driver for MS itself. Trading surge, helped by SpaceX IPO, seen lifting Wall St banks' second-quarter earnings

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley NYSE: MS is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company's chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm's primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

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