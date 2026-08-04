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Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Mosaic logo with Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Mosaic reported quarterly EPS of $0.13, exceeding analysts’ $0.12 consensus estimate, but revenue of $2.82 billion fell short of expectations of $3.10 billion.
  • The stock rose $0.93 to $22.74 during Tuesday trading, while Mosaic reported a 0.36% net margin and 4.66% return on equity.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed but centered on a “Hold” consensus, with a $27.11 average price target; 77.54% of the company’s shares are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.10 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 4.66%.

Mosaic Price Performance

Mosaic stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,718,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,881,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 174.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.82. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.25. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $36.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Mosaic from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $25.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Mosaic from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MOS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 169.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mosaic Co is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company's primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

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