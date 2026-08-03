Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Expected to Post Earnings on Monday

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2050 per share and revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Motorcar Parts of America Price Performance

MPAA opened at $13.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.96 million, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.16. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorcar Parts of America

In related news, SVP Jamie Leigh Cook sold 14,074 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $211,532.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 434.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444,341 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 361,259 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 96.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 505,955 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 248,637 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 100.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,077 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 225,225 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 391.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 193,939 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 154,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the third quarter worth about $2,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPAA shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.00.

View Our Latest Report on MPAA

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc is a leading North American designer, manufacturer and distributor of aftermarket automotive replacement parts. The company's product portfolio spans collision and mechanical components, providing solutions for steering and suspension, brake systems, engine cooling, electrical and drivelines. Through a combination of proprietary brands and exclusive licensing agreements, Motorcar Parts of America offers an extensive selection of both new and remanufactured parts to meet the needs of automotive service professionals and retailers.

In addition to its core collision and under-hood product lines, the company markets specialty items such as performance accessories, tools and equipment.

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