Mplx (MPLX) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Mplx to announce earnings of $1.06 per share and revenue of $3.1422 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.15). Mplx had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 36.38%.The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mplx to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Mplx Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Mplx stock traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $59.44. The stock had a trading volume of 256,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,476. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.52 and a 200 day moving average of $56.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.47. Mplx has a twelve month low of $47.80 and a twelve month high of $59.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPLX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mplx from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Mplx from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mplx from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Mplx from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mplx

Institutional Trading of Mplx

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Mplx by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,452 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP NYSE: MPLX is a midstream master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops energy infrastructure primarily across the United States. The company provides a range of midstream services including the gathering, transportation, storage and distribution of crude oil, refined petroleum products, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). MPLX also operates processing and fractionation facilities and supplies logistics services that connect producers, refiners and end-use markets.

The partnership's asset base includes pipelines, storage terminals, rail and marine facilities, natural gas processing plants and NGL fractionators.

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