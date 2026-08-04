Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 36.38% and a return on equity of 32.74%. Mplx's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Mplx's conference call:

Adjusted EBITDA rose 5% year over year to $1.8 billion in the second quarter, despite the 2025 Rockies asset divestiture. MPLX returned more than $1.1 billion to unitholders.

in the second quarter, despite the 2025 Rockies asset divestiture. MPLX returned more than $1.1 billion to unitholders. Strong producer demand drove high utilization, including 96% in Marcellus processing and 86% across the Delaware Basin processing system. Secretariat I entered service in April, while Harmon Creek III began operations in August, supporting expected sequential growth through year-end.

Strong producer demand drove high utilization, including and 86% across the Delaware Basin processing system. Secretariat I entered service in April, while Harmon Creek III began operations in August, supporting expected sequential growth through year-end. MPLX reiterated its outlook for mid-single-digit adjusted EBITDA growth in 2026 , with additional contributions expected from BANGL, Blackcomb, Bay Runner and the Titan sour-gas treating expansion. Management said the projects entering service in late 2026 should also provide a platform for strong 2027 growth.

MPLX reiterated its outlook for , with additional contributions expected from BANGL, Blackcomb, Bay Runner and the Titan sour-gas treating expansion. Management said the projects entering service in late 2026 should also provide a platform for strong 2027 growth. 2026 capital spending was increased by $500 million to $2.9 billion , primarily because Gulf Coast fractionation spending is being accelerated from early 2027 into late 2026; management said the project remains on budget and is expected online in 2028.

2026 capital spending was increased by , primarily because Gulf Coast fractionation spending is being accelerated from early 2027 into late 2026; management said the project remains on budget and is expected online in 2028. Management expects another 12.5% distribution increase in both 2026 and 2027 while maintaining at least 1.3x coverage. Executives said organic projects already provide sufficient growth to meet the 2027 coverage objective without requiring acquisitions.

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Mplx Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of MPLX traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.73. The company had a trading volume of 715,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,945. The stock has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.61. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $47.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.0765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. Mplx's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the second quarter worth $52,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Mplx by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,452 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mplx from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Mplx from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mplx from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mplx from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPLX

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP NYSE: MPLX is a midstream master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops energy infrastructure primarily across the United States. The company provides a range of midstream services including the gathering, transportation, storage and distribution of crude oil, refined petroleum products, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). MPLX also operates processing and fractionation facilities and supplies logistics services that connect producers, refiners and end-use markets.

The partnership's asset base includes pipelines, storage terminals, rail and marine facilities, natural gas processing plants and NGL fractionators.

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