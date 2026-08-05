MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA) CAO Sells $89,579.00 in Stock

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA - Get Free Report) CAO Jonathan Buck sold 469 shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $89,579.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,216. The trade was a 11.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

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MSA Safety Incorporporated Price Performance

MSA Safety Incorporporated stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.36. The company's stock had a trading volume of 180,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,136. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 12 month low of $151.10 and a 12 month high of $208.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $169.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.38.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $503.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $496.27 million. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. MSA Safety Incorporporated's payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSA shares. DA Davidson set a $223.00 price objective on MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $211.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSA Safety Incorporporated

Institutional Trading of MSA Safety Incorporporated

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated during the second quarter valued at about $158,997,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated during the fourth quarter worth about $90,999,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in MSA Safety Incorporporated during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,878,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 1,447.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 363,177 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $58,159,000 after acquiring an additional 339,705 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 452,505 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $72,464,000 after acquiring an additional 316,975 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures and supplies a wide range of safety products designed to protect workers in hazardous environments. The company's offerings span personal protective equipment such as industrial helmets, face shields, protective clothing and fall protection devices, as well as fixed and portable gas detection and monitoring systems. MSA's products are used in industries including oil and gas, mining, construction, fire service, and chemical processing to guard against risks such as gas leaks, impacts, flame exposure and falls from height.

Key product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) and air-purifying respirators, gas detectors and sensors, head and face protection, and fall arrest systems.

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