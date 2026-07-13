MSC Income Fund (NYSE:MSIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of MSC Income Fund (NYSE:MSIF - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.8750.

MSIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on MSC Income Fund from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MSC Income Fund from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of MSC Income Fund from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of MSC Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of MSC Income Fund from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

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MSC Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSIF opened at $11.70 on Monday. MSC Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87. The company has a market cap of $551.41 million and a PE ratio of -3,545.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96.

MSC Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.3%.

Insider Activity

In other MSC Income Fund news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak bought 5,969 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,717.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,712 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $825,916.16. This represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Walker purchased 3,933 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.02 per share, with a total value of $47,274.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at $316,258.22. The trade was a 17.58% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought 22,827 shares of company stock worth $269,622 in the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSC Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSIF. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Income Fund by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,263,426 shares of the company's stock worth $26,188,000 after buying an additional 457,004 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in MSC Income Fund by 86.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 311,557 shares of the company's stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 144,882 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Income Fund by 74.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 214,948 shares of the company's stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 91,383 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in MSC Income Fund by 55.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 207,539 shares of the company's stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 73,847 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its position in MSC Income Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 138,174 shares of the company's stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period.

MSC Income Fund NYSE: MSIF is a publicly traded investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange that aims to provide shareholders with current income and the potential for capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of income-producing assets. The fund offers investors a single vehicle to gain exposure to a variety of yield-generating securities managed under a unified investment strategy.

The fund’s portfolio strategy emphasizes a broad approach to income generation, with allocations that can include fixed-income instruments and other income-oriented securities.

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