M&T Bank (MTB) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 15th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $4.66 per share and revenue of $2.4602 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 15, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.16. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect M&T Bank to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB opened at $239.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.57. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $174.76 and a 1-year high of $243.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. M&T Bank's payout ratio is 33.59%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 3,105 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $672,232.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,462,024.50. The trade was a 31.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company's stock.

M&T Bank News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting M&T Bank this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTB. Piper Sandler increased their price target on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $227.00 to $251.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $253.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $240.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTB

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. The company operates a commercial and retail banking franchise that includes deposit-taking, lending, and payment services delivered through branch networks, digital channels and commercial banking teams. M&T serves customers across the northeastern and mid‑Atlantic United States and has expanded its geographic footprint through strategic acquisitions.

Its core businesses include commercial banking for middle‑market and community businesses, consumer and retail banking, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and trust services.

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