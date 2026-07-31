MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,660 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the June 30th total of 8,514 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,044 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

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MTU Aero Engines Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of OTCMKTS MTUAY opened at $207.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.06. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of $157.93 and a 1 year high of $238.57.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.01). MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 24.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MTU Aero Engines will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered MTU Aero Engines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTUAY

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is a German aircraft engine manufacturer headquartered in Munich that develops, manufactures and services commercial and military aero engines as well as industrial gas turbines. The company's activities span the entire engine lifecycle, from conceptual design and development through production of modules and components to aftermarket maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO). MTU supplies parts and technical solutions for a broad range of jet engines and turbomachinery used by airlines, MRO providers and defense customers.

In addition to core engine development and manufacturing, MTU offers comprehensive aftermarket services including scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, spare parts distribution, repair technologies and fleet support programs.

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